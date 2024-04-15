Key Takeaways Locally-running AI chatbots could be the future of business data analysis, eliminating privacy concerns.

Adding a GPU to a NAS can create a powerful chatbot solution for businesses' data needs.

In-house AI models may replace third-party services, allowing businesses to handle sensitive data independently.

AI chatbot models that can analyze pages of data in mere seconds have a huge potential within businesses. The problem is, once you upload your data to the chatbot, where does it all go? It's hard to entrust a third-party service with sensitive data if you're unsure as to what will happen to it, especially if said service wishes to save responses to better train its AI. The solution is a locally-running AI that doesn't send its data elsewhere, and someone has made a company-level chatbot that could really help a business get through its hundreds of files.

Adding a GPU to a NAS to make an AI chatbot

As spotted by Tom's Hardware, the folks over at StorageReview on YouTube have been doing some interesting things with a NAS. They picked out a particular model that comes with a motherboard port large enough to house a graphics card, then decided to go outside of the NAS's specifications and fitted an Nvidia RTX A4000 into it. The thing is, during all of this, Nvidia released "Chat With RTX" which allows people to run an AI-powered chatbot off of their local hardware.

The idea then turned into making a locally running chatbot that had access to all of the storage on the NAS. They theorized that a business could use the NAS to store all of its sensitive information and documents, then use the chatbot to sift through all the data to answer any questions you gave it. And because it's all running on local hardware, there are no privacy concerns about what the chatbot looks through.

A potential glimpse into the future of business-oriented AI

It's a cool insight into what the future could hold for AI in businesses. Instead of companies sending all of their data to a third-party service, we may see an era where they purchase an in-house AI that runs on its servers and has access to confidential information. People can then bring up a chatbot with the AI and ask it for information such as sales figures, performance ratings, or anything else to do with the business's operations. Who knows; this may be the start of an era where each company has its own bespoke AI model for its needs.