When shopping around for external storage, direct-attached storage (DAS) and network-attached storage (NAS) are often recommended over simple external drives. There are differences between the two with NAS being tethered to the LAN for all connected clients to have access and DAS requiring a direct link to a specific system. Security is another factor worth considering and both have their advantages and disadvantages. But which of the two is most secure?

NAS can be more susceptible to malware

An entire network to infiltrate

A NAS is often more prone to outside attacks due to its continuous attachment to the network and constant online presence. Attackers have more opportunities to locate vulnerabilities with a NAS rather than your PC connected to a DAS. You've likely read about all the ransomware attacks that affect NAS owners and there's no hiding the fact this is more common than we'd like to believe. The best way to shield oneself against potential data loss through ransomware is a regular backup schedule. You can easily recover so long as you have multiple copies of your data.

There are also more services that can be run on a NAS device that a DAS simply cannot do. It's one of the reasons I recommend a NAS over a DAS unless you require direct connectivity. A web server, game server, home automation, and even home surveillance can all be run on the latest NAS servers. Opening up the NAS for external connections is great for keeping connected to your data while away, but it can also open up the NAS (and potentially the wider network) to attacks. There are ways to mitigate this through VPNs and strict firewall rules, but it's something DAS owners don't have to worry about.

DAS requires patched and secure hardware