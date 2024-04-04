Key Takeaways Forget using your phone's camera during an eclipse, it could fry your device's circuits.

NASA suggests using eclipse glasses instead to safely capture the event.

Obey the same rules for your phone as you would for your eyes to avoid damage.

Everyone knows you shouldn't stare at the sun during an eclipse. However, as it turns out, your phone's "eyes" aren't a suitable substitute. NASA has posted that, if you intend to look at the eclipse, pointing your phone at it in hopes to capture it on camera will likely fry its internal circuits, but don't fret; there is a solution if you want to snap a photo to remember the occasion by.

NASA weighs in on using your phone's camera to look at an eclipse

A series of solar eclipse shots of the moon passing through the sun, snapped in Hong Kong. Photo: FCH Tong

In an X post, NASA cleared up someone looking for advice on using your phone's camera to snap a shot of the eclipse. If you were to point your phone at the sun and take a picture, would the sun's rays do damage to your device? As it turns out, yes they would.

If you want to take a snap of the eclipse, there's still a solution. NASA recommends using the same trick that protects your own eyeballs from the solar rays; with a pair of eclipse glasses. And the same rules apply for your phone as they do for your eyes; only use the glasses to look at the solar eclipse when it's at the darkest point, and don't keep staring at it for too long. If you abide by the rules, you'll be able to remember the eclipse with a nice photo instead of a hefty phone repair bill.