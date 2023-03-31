Google has launched Nearby Share Beta for Windows. The app will allow users to transfer files between Android and Windows devices seamlessly. The beta app is available for anyone with a Windows PC running the 64-bit version of Windows 10 and newer. For those that are running Windows on an Arm-powered device, unfortunately, for now, the app isn't supported.

Google announced Nearby Share for Windows a little over a year ago at CES 2022. The company touted the app's ability to allow easy transfers between Windows and Android devices. If you're familiar with Apple's AirDrop, Nearby Share aims to emulate the experience, allowing users to connect to any compatible Windows PC, making it faster to transfer photos, videos, documents, audio files, and even entire folders when needed.

Best of all there are privacy features as well, giving users the ability to choose how their devices will interact. For those that aren't all that worried, you can have your device shown to everyone, while those trying to be more secure can have devices shared just with contacts. There's even a mode that will allow users to only show devices that they own. Regardless of which option is selected, you can feel confident knowing that all transfers are end-to-end encrypted.

While sending files to a computer is one application, Nearby Share will also be handy for transferring files to an Android device from a computer. In order to get this working, you can head to the download page, install it on your PC, and then just set your preferences and start sharing. Since all of this is done wirelessly, make sure to have your wireless connection and also Bluetooth on. Also be sure to have the same settings, along with your location enabled on your Android device.

