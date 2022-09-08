Nearby Share’s new Self Share feature will roll out in the next few weeks

Google has been working on a new Nearby Share feature to help users easily share files between devices logged into the same Google ID. Evidence pointing towards the Self Share feature first popped up on the Chromium Gerrit earlier this year in January, and we got our first look at it a few months later. While Self Share is yet to make its way to users, Google has now officially announced the feature and confirmed that it will roll out in the next few weeks.

For the unaware, Nearby Share is Google’s answer to Apple’s AirDrop. It lets users easily share files between Android and Chrome OS devices, but it currently requires the recipient to approve each share request. This makes the feature slightly inconvenient to use if you’re sharing files between two of your own devices, as you have to approve each share request separately.

The upcoming Self Share feature aims to address this issue by eliminating the need to approve share requests on devices logged into the same Google account. Google explains that users will only have to opt-in to use the feature the first time, and all subsequent transfer requests will be approved automatically — even if the recipient device’s screen is off. This should make sharing files between your own devices a whole lot more seamless.

At the moment, Google has not provided a definite release timeline for the Self Share feature. The blog post also doesn’t confirm when the feature will be available on Chromebooks. We expect to learn more over the next few weeks, and we’ll make sure to let you know as soon as we have more details.

