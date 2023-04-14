A newly released app called NearDrop is bringing partial Nearby Share support to macOS. As you can imagine, since it's still early stages, things are far from perfect, but you can at least transfer files wirelessly from an Android device to a macOS computer.

The app's initial announcement was made on Reddit, which point to a GitHub page, where you can download the app. The developer grishka is very straight forward in his explanation of the app, explicitly stating that the app only offers 'partial implementation' of Google's Nearby Share. By this, he means that for now, the app can only receive files from Android devices. So unfortunately, if you were hoping for cross sharing, that isn't going to be possible with this version.

In order to get transfers working properly, the developer states that devices performing the transfers will need to be on the same network, with Wi-Fi enabled. For now, this will be the only way that transfers can occur and as you can tell, the capabilities are quite different from the original Nearby Share. One other thing to note is that while NearDrop is active, your devices will be visible to all on the same network.

As far as when the app is running, it neatly stays tucked away in the menu bar, with downloaded files automatically arriving to the download folder. If all of this still sounds interesting to you, you can head to the aforementioned GitHub page and download the software. Once you unzip the package, you'll need to drag the program to your application folder. Since this is not an authorized program, when installing it, macOS will offer a warning, it is up to you whether you want to confirm and proceed.

While it seems to working for some people, others are reporting issues here and there. That's to be expected when you are working with an app that's experimental. If you aren't brave enough to try the app, that's okay, as you can live vicariously by reading the thorough walkthrough provided by the Android Police website.