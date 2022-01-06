Video Streaming Platform Nebula is now available on Android TV

Nebula is a video streaming platform similar to YouTube that was started by a YouTuber to help creators be less reliant on YouTube’s unpredictable algorithms. Gosh, that’s a lot of YouTube in one sentence! Nebula essentially allows creators to post videos on its platform that may not be fit for posting on YouTube or videos that a creator may not want to post on YouTube due to several reasons. This can be experimental content, content with copyrighted material, or something different from the usual genre a creator is known for.

If you follow your favorite creators on Nebula and have been watching videos on the platform, you will now be able to do so on a much larger screen. The Nebula app for Android TV is now available to download from the Play Store. Nebula announced (as spotted by Rene Ritchie) that its app is finally available on Android TV so those who wish to stream content via the platform can now get the app.

The way Nebula is different from YouTube is creators don’t have to worry about a dip in views or revenue when posting content on the platform that’s a little different from the usual set of videos they upload. In fact, the way monetization works on Nebula is entirely different from YouTube. Unlike YouTube that pays creators based on the number of views their videos have got, Nebula pays based on the time spent by viewers watching a creator’s videos. The revenue, which is essentially 50% of the subscription fees to the platform, is divided proportionally based on the watch time of each creator.

That way, the higher the duration viewers watch your videos for, the higher you’re going to get paid as a creator. Nebula is a subscription-based service that costs $5 per month and has more than 200,000 subscribers from across the world. If you wish to watch some unique content uploaded by your favorite creators, you can head over to Nebula and sign-up, and while you’re at it, you can also download their app on your Android TV now!