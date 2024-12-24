It's all but confirmed that Nvidia is set to announce its next-gen RTX 5000 "Blackwell" graphics cards at CES 2025 when CEO Jensen Huang takes the stage. As everyone eagerly waits for the performance (and price) numbers of the RTX 5090, the latest rumors point to the RTX 5080 being the star of the show instead, with the RTX 5090 being announced at a later date.

I won't be disappointed if that turns out to be true, as I was always waiting for the relatively more affordable RTX 5080 as a potential upgrade over my existing RTX 3080. However, even the RTX 5080 is sure to be a massive investment, so I have a couple of things on my RTX 5080 wishlist to justify such an undertaking.

5 The right price

It's so bad that I'm "hoping" for $1,000

The gaming GPU market has gotten to a point where manufacturers have converted GPUs to luxury items. With the RTX 4090 launched at an MSRP of $1,599, and often selling for upwards of $2,000, the next flagship from Nvidia might even be priced at $2,000, considering its rumored 32GB of GDDR7 memory (8GB more than that on the RTX 4090), a massive CUDA core count of 21,760, a 512-bit memory bus, and 1.7 TB/s of bandwidth.

As I mentioned, however, I'm looking forward to the RTX 5080 instead, which should be more reasonably priced. Although it will still cost a fortune, its rumored 10,752 CUDA cores, 16GB VRAM, and 1.02 TB/s bandwidth should at least mean its price is also significantly cut down compared to its older brother. The RTX 4080 Super launched at $999, so I'm hoping that Nvidia maintains that price point for the RTX 5080.

The RTX 4080 was priced at $1,200, sure, but Nvidia introduced a price cut for its successor, which featured almost the same performance. It was basically a price correction for the RTX 4080, a GPU that should have launched for $999 in the first place. Hence, I'm still hopeful that Team Green somehow continues the same philosophy and doesn't mark up the price of the RTX 5080 by too much.

4 Manageable power requirements

Please spare my PSU

Close

The worries around sky-high TGPs were already a big talking point with the launch of the RTX 4000 series, and things will probably get worse with the RTX 5000. While the RTX 3080 on my PC has a TGP of 320W, the RTX 5080 is rumored to be rated for 400W, a significant increase over the RTX 4080 as well as my 3080. While I have an 850W PSU that might still be enough for a 400W graphics card, I don't feel particularly comfortable with that.

Rumors and leaks sometimes turn out to be too far from the final specifications, so I still have hope that the architectural advancements of Blackwell somehow keep the power requirements in check. I might have to be prepared for the inevitable though — replacing my PSU, and possibly going for a full platform upgrade from AM4 to AM5. This might delay my plans to buy the RTX 5080, but then again, the stock situation at launch might do that on its own.

I don't want to do a full PC upgrade only three years after I got my existing gaming PC, but if the RTX 5000 cards feature insane TGPs, I might have to consider that option, or more realistically, give the RTX 5080 a pass and continue using my RTX 3080 for a few more years.

3 Enough VRAM for 2025 and beyond

At this point, this is just a pipe dream