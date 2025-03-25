Summary Use an NES controller to manually tweak a 3D printer for a unique experience.

The modification requires specific materials for the controller and the printer setup.

The customization allows users to control the printer axes, extruder, and temperature with the NES buttons.

The big draw about 3D printers is that you can feed it something to print, leave it to its own devices, and it'll automatically create a model for you. However, there are times when you need to apply some manual tweaks to get the job done properly. One avid 3D printer hobbyist found a way to wire up the manual actions to an NES controller, so it really feels like you're "playing" the printer.

This NES mod lets you manually tweak your 3D printer

In a post on Instructables, tinkerer MechaNickW posted the results of their latest project. This invention lets you attach an NES controller to a 3D printer and maps the buttons to common manual actions that people perform while getting a print ready. Once they nailed the basics, they uploaded a full guide on how you can do it too.

Aside from a 3D printer and an NES controller, here's a list of stuff you need to do the same:

To modify the controller: An original 7-pin Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) controller - NOT a modern USB controller. Look in thrift stores and yard sales to find them really cheap, they appear in spades on eBay as well! A soldering iron & solder A solder sucker or desoldering braid Wire strippers Flush cutters A Panavise or some way to securely hold the NES electronics board An old 10-wire ribbon cable or plenty of small gauge wire A Dupont-capable cable crimp or female prototyping jumpers Soap and water Rubbing alcohol A tiny Phillips head screwdriver To control the 3D printer: A Raspberry Pi (version 3 and above) with Octoprint installed The Octobuddy plugin for GPIO inputs to Octoprint (Optional but helpful) A Raspberry Pi Cobbler and breadboard for testing read more

Once you have everything ready, you can follow the guide on the Instructables page to make your own NES 3D printer controller. Because MechaNickW opted to use Octobuddy, it allows you to map the ability to "move the 3D printer axes, home the extruder and control the bed and/or nozzle temperature" onto the controller.

However, the NES controller only comes with 8 buttons, so you're going to need to pick and choose which features you want on which buttons. Once you have that sorted, you can then use the controller to modify your printer's setup for the ideal print.

If you're just getting started with this awesome hobby, be sure to check out these beginner mistakes to avoid when getting into 3D printing so you don't trip into the common pitfalls.