For a whole generation of Brazilian kids, the Nintendo Entertainment System was never called that. It was the Phantom System — a console released by Brazilian electronics company Gradiente in 1989. It came in a shell originally designed for the Atari 7800, used a Sega Mega Drive controller, and played both NES and Famicom cartridges. The motherboard was reverse-engineered in-house and didn’t use any of Nintendo’s proprietary chips. It wasn’t licensed. It wasn’t official. But in Brazil, it was the NES.

The Phantom existed because the real one never showed up. High import tariffs, protectionist trade laws, and Brazil’s PAL-M video standard made it nearly impossible to bring in foreign consoles. Nintendo didn’t want to deal with the hassle, so Gradiente filled the gap. They didn’t just make the hardware — they also released bootleg NES games under the in-house label Falcon Soft. These weren’t black market carts passed around behind the counter—they were boxed, on the shelves, and sold nationwide.

The Phantom System became a massive success. And that’s what got Nintendo’s attention. They flew to Brazil, not to shut Gradiente down, but to cut a deal. In 1993, Gradiente partnered with toy manufacturer Estrela to form Playtronic, becoming Nintendo’s official local manufacturer and distributor. It was a strategic move: the only legal way to sell the NES in Brazil was to build it there. Just like Sega had done with Tectoy, Nintendo was now piggybacking off a company that had already proven it could reach the market.

Related 5 Obscure Nintendo consoles you’ve likely never heard of Nintendo’s history is full of experimental and regional-exclusive consoles. Here are five unique systems you might have missed.

How Brazil’s trade policies accidentally created a black market gaming empire

Protectionist policies meant to build an industry ended up locking people out

Source: Flickr- Agência Senado

In the 1970s and ’80s, under military dictatorship, the government introduced a set of policies known as the Market Reserve. The idea was to block foreign tech and grow a domestic IT industry by requiring companies to “buy Brazilian.” Tariffs were high. Licensing was strict. Imports were practically impossible.

The logic followed an old industrial playbook. Similar strategies had helped Brazil shift from agriculture to manufacturing in previous decades. Tariffs protected local producers, built internal capacity, and helped move the economy forward. But by the time these policies were applied to tech, the world had changed. Brazil wasn’t entering the industrial age—it was trying to join the digital one, and these weren’t the tools for that transition.

Instead of nurturing innovation, the policies created scarcity. Instead of opening access, they boxed it in. Essential tools like computers and consoles became unaffordable — or just unavailable. An entire generation of kids were shut out of the digital world not because they lacked interest, but because the system made it unreachable.

The U.S. responded — but with pressure, not protection

Source: Wiki Commons

Meanwhile, the U.S. wasn’t just watching this unfold from the sidelines. American tech companies, frustrated by Brazil’s closed economy, lobbied the Reagan administration for action. After years of negotiations and unmet promises, the U.S. retaliated. In 1987, it imposed $105 million in tariffs on Brazilian exports and restricted imports of certain computer products. The number wasn’t arbitrary — it matched the annual losses U.S. firms claimed to suffer under Brazil’s trade policies.

But this wasn’t about stopping Brazil from harming U.S. markets. Brazil wasn’t dumping cheap tech into the U.S. or undercutting American producers. It just wasn’t buying enough American goods. The tariffs weren’t defensive. They were coercive, meant to pressure Brazil into opening its economy.

Reagan’s approach was coercive. Targeted, yes — but still built on the wrong idea. And it didn’t work. Brazil didn’t back down. The restrictions stayed in place.

Here’s a better way to think about it. Imagine two countries: one makes widgets, the other makes gizmos. The gizmo-producing country says, “If you’re not going to import more of our gizmos, we’re going to make your widgets more expensive for our people to buy.” That’s not protecting a local industry. It’s using tariffs to strong-arm another nation into compliance. It doesn’t address harm — it just applies pressure.

Now imagine the opposite: the widget-making country suddenly floods the gizmo market with underpriced goods, threatening to wipe out its domestic industry. In that case, imposing tariffs might be a rational way to rebalance the playing field. That’s the difference between protection and coercion. One defends fairness. The other demands submission.

Tariffs can be useful — but not like this

Source: Statista

Tariffs have their place. When used precisely — to protect essential industries or correct trade imbalances — they can be an effective policy tool. Historically, they’ve helped countries transition out of agrarian economies or shield emerging sectors from predatory practices. They’re not inherently bad. They’re just often misused.

There's a similar problem today. The Trump administration’s trade war followed the same flawed logic, only broader and blunter. Tariffs were applied across industries, with vague goals and little strategic focus. Instead of defending critical sectors, they became political leverage. The result was predictable: higher prices, strained relationships, and no meaningful shift in trade behavior.

This is where the past and present speak to each other. Brazil misapplied industrial-era tactics to a digital-era economy, and the result was isolation, not growth. The U.S. now risks repeating the mistake, applying 20th-century tools to 21st-century challenges. And if we’re moving into an era defined by AI, automation, or something else entirely, we can’t afford to get it wrong again.

Brazil shows us that coercive trade policy doesn’t create innovation — it creates workarounds. It doesn’t have open access — it forces people to find their own way in. And when the system fails to provide, that’s exactly what they’ll do. That’s where the Phantom System came from.

The engineer who reverse-engineered Nintendo

The console Brazil couldn’t have