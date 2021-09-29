Google will launch a 2nd-gen Nest Doorbell in 2022 with 24/7 recording

Last month, Nest rebranded the “Nest Hello” to the “Nest Doorbell (wired)” when it launched the “Nest Doorbell (battery)”. The wired version of the Nest Doorbell’s biggest leg-up over the battery-powered edition is that it has 24/7 recording. Now, Nest has revealed that the 2nd generation of its wired doorbell is in the works, complete with 24/7 recording support. It will also work with the Google Home app, and not the Google Nest app.

Rishi Chandra, the General Manager and Vice President of Google Nest revealed that the upcoming 2nd generation of Nest Doorbell wired will be launched sometime in 2022. Chandra notes that Nest knows “those with wired doorbell connections prefer to have a doorbell that can also support 24/7 continuous video history (via the Nest Aware subscription).” No other information was shared about this upcoming product, although Chandra also said that Nest is committed “to being more transparent with you on where we are taking the camera portfolio.”

We can hope that a 2nd generation of the wired Nest Doorbell will incorporate some features that were exclusively introduced to its battery counterpart. For example, the battery-powered version records only when events occur, and has up to three hours of local storage for video recording. The Nest Doorbell (wired) falls behind the battery-operated version in a handful of ways, and a true 2nd-gen wired update might be exactly what it needs. The wired version currently has a wider field of view, better zoom capabilities, and Alexa integration. It seems that a best of both worlds is in order, which a 2nd-generation product may provide.

The post itself was made to address concerns that the company was beginning to split the control of its products between both the Nest app and the Google Home app. Chandra said that the company is aware that this is “frustrating,” and that the company is “committed to bringing the experiences and Nest devices you have come to love in the Nest app into the Home app.“ Finally, the post also acknowledged that it will “take time to get right”. Finally, the post also mentions that there will be a Google Home desktop application in 2022, too, which can be used for viewing Nest camera feeds.