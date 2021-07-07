Google Home app prepares to let you control Quiet Time and Quick Responses for Nest Hello doorbells

The Google Home app is your one-stop shop for controlling all Google Assistant-enabled devices, including Google’s own Nest-branded products. Google is still migrating features from the Nest app to the Home app, a process that began over a year ago, and the latest version of the Google Home app rolling out today reveals more Nest Hello controls are coming to the Home app.

An APK teardown can often predict features that may arrive in a future update of an application, but it is possible that any of the features we mention here may not make it in a future release. This is because these features are currently unimplemented in the live build and may be pulled at any time by the developers in a future build.

Google Home 2.40.1.10 rolled out on Google Play earlier today, and a quick peek at the APK’s resources reveals new strings. These strings suggest that the Nest app’s “Quiet Time” and “Quick Responses” features will be added to the Home app. Specifically, they’ll appear in a tab at the bottom of the Nest Hello’s live video feed in the Home app.

<string name="camera_mode_more_action_emergency_title">Emergency</string> <string name="camera_mode_more_action_quiet_time_title">Quiet Time</string> <string name="camera_mode_more_action_responses_title">Quick Responses</string> <string name="camera_mode_more_connecting_status">Connecting</string> <string name="camera_mode_more_option">More</string> <string name="camera_mode_more_option_camera_title">CAMERA</string> <string name="camera_mode_more_option_off_status">Off</string> <string name="camera_mode_more_option_on_status">On</string> <string name="camera_mode_option_a11y">%1$s, tab, %2$d of %3$d.</string> <string name="camera_mode_option_explore">History</string> <string name="camera_mode_option_live">Live</string> <string name="camera_mode_toggle_cell_a11y">%1$s is %2$s. Adjustable.</string>

For those unfamiliar, Quiet Time lets you mute indoor chime and visitor announcements for 30 minutes, 60 minutes, 90 minutes, 2 hours, or 3 hours. It’s accessible from within the Nest app by tapping on your Nest Hello doorbell’s video feed and then tapping the “Quiet Time” button with the chime icon in the bottom right corner.

<string name="quiet_time_bottom_sheet_button_set">Set</string> <string name="quiet_time_bottom_sheet_countdown_body">Quiet time</string> <string name="quiet_time_bottom_sheet_options_body">Choose how long you want to mute your indoor chime and visitor announcements</string>

Quick Responses let you quickly play a prerecorded voice message when a visitor rings your doorbell. You can have the Nest Hello doorbell say “you can leave it”, “we’ll be right there”, or “no one can come to the door” by tapping on the desired response in the notification that appears on your phone when someone rings the doorbell. You can’t customize the Quick Responses in either the Nest app or Home app, however, it seems that you’ll at least be able to send them through the Google Home app rather than only through the notification the Nest app sends you.

We’ve managed to enable the new “More” tab and surface the Quiet Time and Quick Response settings in the Google Home app, as shown in the screenshots embedded below. The features are not live for users in version 2.40.1.10 of the Google Home app, but they’ll likely roll out soon as part of a server-side update.

