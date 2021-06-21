Upgrade your home with this deal on the Nest Hello Doorbell and Nest Hub Display

Building a smart home can be a daunting task. There are so many products on the market, and many of them aren’t compatible with each other or are just shoddy. When you buy products that are part of the same ecosystem or even better, from the same manufacturer, then things are a lot easier to deal with. Today, Google’s official eBay store is offering the Nest Hub Display Gen 2 and Nest Hello Doorbell in a bundle for $189.00.

Why would you want to purchase a smart display and a video doorbell in a bundle? Well, when you buy a video doorbell, you need some kind of screen to show the video feed on. Through the Nest or Google Home app, you can view your doorbell’s feed on your phone, but many people don’t carry their phones around with them when they’re at home. Imagine if you’re cooking in the kitchen and you get a visitor. Or just think about if you have a spouse, kids, or other family members at home who you’d have to share access to your doorbell feed. If you have a smart display like the Nest Hub, then your doorbell’s video feed can be proactively shown on the smart display whenever there’s a visitor. No need to pull out your phone or share access — just place the smart display somewhere where it’s easy to see, and it can act as a hub for not only your video doorbell but all your other Google Assistant gadgets.

Speaking of which, the Nest Hub Display Gen 2 isn’t only useful as a display for your doorbell feed. It features built-in sleep tracking so you can choose to place it next to your bed instead of a living room. It has great speakers so you can cast music from your favorite music streaming service, has an automatic temperature-adjusting display so it’s always soothing to read no matter the lighting, and comes in some beautiful colors to fit nicely wherever it’s placed. The display is the same size as the Gen 1 model (ie. 7-inches), though the Gen 1 model is running Google’s new Fuchsia OS which hasn’t rolled out yet to the Gen 2 model (not that you’ll notice the difference.)

Google’s Nest Hello Doorbell normally retails for $229, while the second-gen Nest Hub normally costs $99. The former has been around for awhile and goes on sale pretty frequently, but the latter was just introduced earlier this year and hasn’t seen many substantial discounts. Combined, the price tag for both will cost you $329.98, but Google is selling a bundle for just $189.00 on eBay, a $140.98 discount. Act fast, because this is a limited time offer while supplies last.

Google Nest Hub Display Gen 2 with Google Nest Hello Doorbell The Nest Video Doorbell, combined with the Nest Hub Display Gen 2, is a perfect gateway into building a smart home. The former is a premium video doorbell with loads of intelligent, machine learning-based features, while the latter is the centerpiece of your Google Assistant gadget ecosystem and continues to get feature updates from Google. View at eBay

The only thing you should be aware of is that you’ll probably want to purchase Google’s Nest Aware subscription to take full advantage of all the features that the Nest Hello Doorbell has to offer. It starts at $6 per month and covers all your devices, and it offers features like cloud event saving, intelligent alerts, activity zones, and clip sharing. Otherwise, you still get access to all the key features of the Hello Doorbell, including up to 1600×1200 video resolution at 30fps, Night Vision functionality, dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity, two-way audio communication, and more. I’m personally a subscriber and own both the Nest Hello Doorbell and Nest Hub Display, and I can recommend both products quite easily.