Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) $60 $100 Save $40 The Google Nest Hub (2nd Generation) is a 7-inch smart display that's the perfect addition to a smart home, especially in the kitchen or on your bedside table. Right now, you can score this great deal that knocks the price down by 40%, coming in at just $60 for a limited time. $60 at Best Buy

Smart speakers are a fantastic way to keep yourself in the loop whether you're using one in the home or the office. If you've been interested, right now's the perfect time, as there's a great sale going on that knocks 40% off the price of Google's Nest Hub. That means for a limited time, you can score this great speaker for just $60.

So what makes the Google Nest Hub great?

The Google Nest Hub is a great way to smarter up your home without having it take over completely. The smart speaker with display looks at home no matter where you set it, making it perfect for the bedroom, kitchen or living room. When it comes to functionality, you get a large 7-inch display that can show you simple data like time, date, weather. But the screen can also be used to display pictures, videos from popular streaming services, and also cover art for your favorite music too.

In addition to the above, the Nest Hub can be used as your primary hub for all your compatible smart home products like lights, thermostat, video doorbells, and more. While you can interact with the screen, you can also use your voice too with help from Google Assistant. Of course, if you're a private person, you can also disable the microphone. The Google Nest Hub is a sleek device that can really do a lot of things. If you've never used a smart speaker before, this is the perfect time to buy one. Just be sure to grab this deal while it lasts, because at this price, it's bond to not last long.