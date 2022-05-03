Your Nest Hub is about to get cozy with Google Fit and Fitbit information

With Google I/O on the horizon, owners of a Google Nest Hub that are also into fitness look to be getting some good news. Spotted by 9to5Google, a new support page has appeared for the Nest Hub that details integrations with both Google Fit and Fitbit. Just in time for that new Pixel Watch that’s leaked eight ways to Sunday. It doesn’t seem to be live yet but you would expect it isn’t too far away.

Currently, if you have the second generation Nest Hub you can view sleep statistics on the display, but this could potentially provide the same feature and more to those who prefer wearables or have an older model. However, the support page is currently listed as only for the second generation model. It does sound like a pretty tight integration, though.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Activity metrics like number of steps and calories burned from Google Fit or Fitbit can be shown on your Nest display.

The support page details the setup process, which will involve linking either Google Fit or Fitbit through the Wellness menu in the Google Home app settings. From here you’ll be able to see steps, calories burned, and other activity metrics on the display. As will anyone else who looks at it if you enable personal results.

This integration with Fitbit, in particular, would be a step ahead of the already excellent integration with the Google Nest Hub’s main competitor, the Amazon Echo. The Fitbit skill on the Echo is very good, but it doesn’t do anything special with the display on the Echo Show. Likewise, with the new Pixel Watch on the way, you would expect some element of fitness focus. Integrating it into the Nest Hub like this is just another piece of the ecosystem puzzle.

Google has some dedicated sessions coming at I/O for what’s next with Google Home, so it seems like a good fit that this and other potential new features could be revealed during the conference. Google I/O takes place on May 11 and 12 and is available online for anyone to attend.

Source: Google