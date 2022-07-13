Amazon and Best Buy are offering some killer deals on Google Nest products

Several Google Nest smart home products are available at attractive discounts during the ongoing Amazon Prime Day and Best Buy Black Friday in July sale events. If you’ve been waiting on pulling the trigger on a new smart home setup or just want to add another smart speaker or display to your household, here are some of the best Google Nest deals you can snag right now.

Save $40 on the Google Nest Audio

The Google Nest Audio smart speaker is down to just $60 on Best Buy for the ongoing Black Friday in July sale. That’s just $10 more than the retail price of Google’s affordable smart speaker — the Nest Mini. You can get in the Chalk, Charcoal, and Sand colorways at the discounted price by following the link below.

Get the Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen) for just $30

Don’t want to buy just one smart speaker for $60? You’d be glad to know that Google’s affordable smart speaker, the Nest Mini, is currently retailing for $30 on Best Buy, so you can get two at the price of a Nest Audio and set them up in a stereo pair for a better listening experience. Click on the link below to buy yours right away.

Save $45 on the 2nd Gen Google Nest Hub smart display

Google’s entry-level smart display, the Nest Hub (2nd Gen), is currently available at a $45 discount on Best Buy. It packs a 7-inch display, a triple microphone array, and powerful speakers that deliver an exceptional smart home experience without breaking the bank.

Take your smart home to the next level with the Nest Hub Max for just $170

Google’s premium smart display, the Nest Hub Max, is available at a $60 discount on Best Buy right now. It usually retails for $230, but you can order it today for just $170. That’s an amazing price for a smart display with a 10-inch display, impressive audio output, a dual microphone array, and a webcam for video calls.

20% off the Google Chromecast with Google TV

The Google Chromecast with Google TV is currently available at a 20% discount on Amazon. The 4K streaming dongle, which usually retails for $50, can be yours for just $40 today. Buy it now by following the link below.

Which of these Google Nest smart home devices are you ordering for your smart home setup? Let us know in the comments section below.