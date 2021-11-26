Save 30% on great home Wi-Fi with this Nest Wifi Black Friday deal

Google released a new mesh Wi-Fi system in late 2019, dubbed the Nest Wifi. It replaced the older Google Wifi and provides fast and reliable internet throughout your home, and there’s no limit on how many you can add so long as they’re in range of each other. The Nest Wifi is sold in either a single pack or a double pack, depending on how much space you need to cover, and now the two-pack is on sale for $209 at Amazon. That’s $90 below the MSRP, making this a pretty good deal.

This is a mesh router system, meaning one station acts as the main router (which connects to your ISP’s modem) and the other “points” (just one, in this case) act as additional nodes. Your computers, tablets, phones, and other internet-enabled gadgets connect to the Nest Wifi closest to them, which means your practical network range is greater than most single-router setups.

You can also easily manage Nest Wifi from your smartphone. The Google Home app on iOS and Android can be used for setup and configuration, similar to how you would set up a new Chromecast or Nest smart speaker. The Nest Wifi even supports speeds of up to 2200 Mb/s on the main router and up to 1200 Mb/s on the secondary points, meaning that there’s no real degradation to performance internal to your network. The secondary point also functions as a Google Assistant speaker. I actually have a Nest Wifi, except it’s a single unit that I use over my ISP-provided router, as it manages much faster speeds over a greater distance in my home.

The Nest Wifi is great for mesh networks, though it is missing some features that are available on competing mesh systems. There’s no support for Wi-Fi 6, the faster wireless standard that is increasingly becoming common, or the newer Wi-Fi 6E technology. That means you might not get the fastest possible speeds supported by some phones, tablets, and laptops released in the past year or two or that will be released in the future. However, you still get the advantages of greater wireless reception across your home, especially if you’re coming from a single router setup.

