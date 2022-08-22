Some content might be available ad-free on Netflix’s upcoming ad-supported tier

In a bid to attract more subscribers, Netflix is currently working on a cheaper, ad-supported tier. Although the company has not revealed much about the upcoming tier so far, recent reports suggest that it might not give users access to all of Netflix’s content library. In addition, we’ve learned that users on the ad-supported tier will lose out on some app functionality, like downloading content for offline viewing. While these omissions make the ad-supported tier seem like a bad deal, a new report reveals that Netflix might offer users some respite from ads in select programming.

Sources familiar with Netflix’s plans have revealed (via Bloomberg) that the service won’t run commercials during original kids programming and newly-released original movies, at least at first. In addition, some studios won’t allow the streaming giant to show ads during licensed kids programs. If this turns out to be true, the upcoming ad-supported tier might become a lucrative option for new parents and those who only use the service to watch original movies. But we’ll have to wait a few months to see how things pan out.

At the moment, Netflix has not confirmed these details. The company is likely still in the process of finalizing plans for its ad-supported tier, and it may make further changes by the time it rolls out to users. Recent reports suggest that the ad-supported tier will go live sometime early next year, and it will cost less than the service’s current subscription tiers. The pricing details are still under the wraps, but we expect to learn more in the coming months.

Will you subscribe to Netflix’s upcoming ad-supported tier if it doesn’t show ads during kids programming and newly-released original movies? Or have you already canceled your Netflix subscription and don’t plan on going back? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: Bloomberg