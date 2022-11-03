After months of leaks and rumors, Netflix's new ad-supported subscription plan is finally live. The new Basic with Ads plan is available in 12 countries, and it costs $6.99 per month in the U.S. If you're thinking of getting a Netflix subscription, read on to learn all about the streaming giant's latest offering.

For $6.99 per month, the Basic with Ads plan gives users access to Netflix's vast library of TV shows and movies with 15 or 30-second ads that will play before and during viewing sessions. Netflix says that users can expect 4 to 5 minutes of ads per hour of content they watch, which shouldn't be too disruptive for most viewers. However, the plan does have a few drawbacks.

As Netflix highlighted in a newsroom post last month, users on the Basics with Ads plan will not get access to some movies and TV shows available on the other tiers "due to licensing restrictions." But the company says it's working on ironing out the licensing issues to bring these movies and TV shows to users on the ad-supported plan, so there's a small chance you will get access to them in the future. In addition, Netflix will limit the video quality to 720p and won't let users download content for offline viewing.

If you're fine with these restrictions, you can subscribe to the new plan on Netflix's website or mobile apps. The plan is available in the U.S., U.K., Canada, Australia, Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, and Spain. Currently, Netflix has not shared any details about extending the ad-supported tier to other regions. But the streaming giant will, most likely, extend it to other countries in the coming months.

