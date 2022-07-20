Netflix’s upcoming ad-supported tier won’t give you access to all the content on the platform

Netflix has implemented a two-pronged strategy to boost its revenue in the coming months. The streaming platform is looking to charge users extra for sharing their passwords, and it’s working on a cheaper ad-supported subscription plan to attract new subscribers. While the company has already started testing the former with some users in Latin America, details about its upcoming ad-supported tier have been under the wraps so far. But that changes today.

Netflix’s co-CEO and Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos has shared some details about the affordable ad-supported plan during a recent earnings call. According to Deadline, Sarandos has revealed that the ad-supported Netflix subscription plan will roll out to users early next year. The streaming giant has partnered with Microsoft for the rollout.

Sarandos has also confirmed that the ad-supported tier will not give users access to all the content available on the platform. While users will get access to all of Netflix’s original programming, some of the licensed content on the platform will not be available on the cheaper tier.

Sarandos said, “Today, the vast majority of what people watch on Netflix, we can include in the ad-supported tier. There’s some things that don’t and we’re in conversations with the studios on, but if we launched the product today, members in the ad-tier would have a great experience. We will clear some additional content but certainly not all of it but don’t think it’s a material holdback for the business.”

In a letter to shareholders, Netflix further added that the ad-supported tier will first debut in a “handful of markets where advertising spend is significant.” At the moment, we have no further details about the upcoming ad-supported Netflix plan. But, based on what we know so far, it doesn’t seem to be a crowd pleaser.

Via: Deadline