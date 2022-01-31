Netflix adds support for the Exynos 2200, the chipset powering the Galaxy S22 series

We’re not too far away from Samsung’s first 2022 flagship smartphone lineup. From design and full specifications to potential pricing, the steady stream of leaks over the past months have left little to the imagination about the Galaxy S22 series. Now Netflix has also seemingly confirmed a key detail about the lineup.

Besides maintaining lists of smartphones and tablets that support Netflix HD streaming, Netflix also has a similar list for compatible chipsets. The company has just updated this list (via Andriod Police) with the addition of the Exynos 2200, the chipset which is all but confirmed to power the Galaxy S22 lineup in most regions.

The fact that the Galaxy S22 series will support Netflix HD (and most certainly HDR as well) is pretty obvious and expected, but nonetheless, this discovery does indirectly confirm the new phones will be powered by the newly announced chipset. Note that in regions such as the US, India, and China, Samsung is expected to sell Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powered models.

The Galaxy S22 series is officially launching on February 9. If you want to be one of the firsts to get your hands on Samsung’s latest and greatest, you can reserve your Galaxy S22 right now and get an extra $50 in credit.

We’re expecting at least three phones at the Galaxy Unpacked event: the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and Galaxy S22 Ultra. Rumors have it the Galaxy S22 will feature a 6.1-inch display and Galaxy S22 Plus a larger 6.6-inch panel, with both packing a 50MP primary, a 12MP ultra-wide, and a 10MP telephoto lens. Both models are expected to sport similar designs.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is going to be the most interesting device out of the trio. It’s widely believed to be a spiritual successor to the Galaxy Note lineup and would reportedly feature a curved display and an S Pen slot.