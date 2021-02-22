Netflix can now automatically download your favorite shows for you

Netflix wants to make sure you never stop watching Netflix. That means the streaming service announced a new feature that will automatically download shows and movies based on your viewing history.

The feature is called Downloads For You, and is being introduced to Netflix on Android across the globe. You’ll have to opt into the feature. Once you do, Netflix lets you set how much space — 1GB, 3GB, or 5GB — on your phone will be set aside for downloads. 3GB is roughly 12 hours of movies and shows, so even if you don’t have a lot of extra space on your device, you’ll have plenty of content to watch.

The new feature applies to Netflix’s entire catalog, but TechCrunch reports that downloads are limited due to licensing restrictions. In other words, you might not be able to download the exact content you want, but by and large you shouldn’t run into too many issues.

“We’re excited to introduce Downloads for You. People who choose this new feature will have shows or movies automatically downloaded to their devices, with recommendations based on their tastes,” said Patrick Flemming, Netflix’s director of Product Innovation, in a statement. “We want to make discovering your next new favorite series or film even easier, whether you’re connected or not.”

The new feature comes in addition to Netflix’s Smart Downloads. The feature delete a downloaded episode after you’re finished watching it and then automatically downloads the next episode. Netflix said it plans to bring the feature to iOS soon.

Downloading shows and movies is a great feature for those who frequently travel. Automating the process means you don’t have to pick and choose before going on a trip, because it’s all done for you.

Netflix on Android has been the recipient of plenty of new features over the last several months. The streaming service recently started testing a sleep timer, and also announced plans to roll out a “Shuffle Play” feature later this year.