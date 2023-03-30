Back in November, Netflix released its ad-supported tier, giving users a new and more affordable way to enjoy its content. Unfortunately, those with Apple TVs weren't able to utilize the new plan, as restrictions by Netflix were put into place. Now, it looks like users can finally take advantage of the new ad-supported tier, as a new update has been issued by Netflix, bringing your favorite Netflix programming to Apple TV at a lower monthly price point.

The update was confirmed by Netflix, stating that the ad-supported tier was now available for tvOS devices. If you're an Apple TV user and are trying to watch with the Netflix Basic with ads plan, you'll first want to update the Netflix app and make sure that it's on version 2.3.0. Once the update is complete, you should be able to enjoy the new cost friendly plan. Just make sure you're aware of the restrictions before signing up.

There are restrictions to the plan like only being able to stream to one device at a time, 720p resolution, and the big one, where some movies and TV shows just aren't available on the lowest tier. Unfortunately, Netflix does not list what shows are not available on the tier. The Basic plan is the streaming service's next tier, costing $3 more, and offers the same 720p resolution, one device streaming, but does not have any ads and gives the subscriber the ability to download shows and movies to a compatible device, so they can watch them on the go.

While more affordable options are always welcome, it appears that the new tier isn't all that popular, with less than ten percent of new subscribers gravitating towards the plan. Although ads were a big part of entertainment industry prior to the introduction of streaming, many have gotten used to not having to watch ads and just consuming content. As far as Netflix's ads go, Tech Crunch shares that in a one-hour time span, you're going to see around four to five minutes of ads. If this seems worthwhile, you can now sign up, and better yet, enjoy it on Apple TV.

