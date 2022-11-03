Today, Netflix's new ad-supported tier is making its debut in 12 countries, giving customers a new option when it comes to streaming. Unfortunately, it looks like that choice might actually be more limited, as the company's support page offers a list of devices that will and will not support the new plan. So if you were thinking about switching or signing up, you should definitely check to make sure your device is compatible before moving forward.

As far as mobile devices go, if you're using an iOS and Android device, they will need to be updated to at least iOS 15 and Android 7 or later, respectively. For those using a Chromecast, the ads plan will only be supported on models that have support for Google TV. That means if you're currently using first, second, or third-generation Chromecast, the new ads tier of Netflix will not work on your device. Furthermore, if you're using Chromecast Ultra, the service will also not be compatible.

Apple TV owners will likely feel the most left out, as none of the models will offer support for Netflix's new tier. The same also applies to the PlayStation 3, if you're still using one to stream Netflix. As far as smart TVs, PC and Mac computers, and Amazon streaming products go, those will all work just fine. If you want to check out the specifics, you can always head to the source link for the full details, but most devices should be covered here.

In the event that you have a device that isn't supported, like in the case of an Android or iOS device, you can try updating the software, but if that isn't possible, then you might have to buy a new device or stick with your current Netflix plan. Thankfully, if you're looking to update your streaming device, there are plenty of deals to be had during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

Source: Netflix