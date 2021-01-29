Netflix certifies the Samsung Galaxy S21 and TCL 20 5G for HDR playback

After months of leaks, the Samsung Galaxy S21 series is official and finally here. All three devices come with a gorgeous Dynamic AMOLED HDR10+ display that’s a joy to consume content on. Although the Galaxy S21 series supported Netflix HD out of the box, support for streaming HDR content was missing up until now.

Now, Netflix has gone ahead and added several new devices to the list of devices supporting HDR playback, including the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, Galaxy S21+, Galaxy S21 Ultra, and TCL 20 5G. For an Android device to support HD video streaming, it must have Wideline L1 certification. Netflix, however, requires additional internal testing, which a device must pass before it gets added to Netflix’s list of HD and HDR playback supported devices. That means even if a device comes with Wideline L1 certification, it might not be able to stream HD or HDR content on Netflix out of the box.

Following are the new devices added to the list of devices certified to stream Netflix in HD & HDR:

OPPO Reno 4 Pro

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

TCL 20 5G

Do note that HDR streaming is only available on Netflix’s top tier Premium plan, which is priced at $18 per month. For the best experience, Netflix recommends at least 25Mbps internet speed with the streaming quality set to High.

Meanwhile, several OPPO smartphones, including the Reno 4 series, F17 Pro, A73, A93, have also gained HD certification. Streaming HD content on Netflix requires a subscription to the Standard or Premium plan.

New devices added to the list of devices certified to stream Netflix in HD:

OPPO A73

OPPO A93

OPPO F17

OPPO F17 Pro

OPPO Reno 4

OPPO Reno 4 F

OPPO Reno 4 Lite

OPPO Reno 4 5G

OPPO Reno 4 Pro 5G

To see if your device supports HD or HDR playback on Netflix, you can find the full list of devices here.