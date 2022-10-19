Netflix eyes cloud gaming service, opens new game studio

Today, Netflix announced its quarterly earnings, and the results were actually pretty impressive. The company has made a turnaround, exceeding its goals, adding more subscribers, and also generating more revenue. While it looks to the future, the company has started to make new moves, as it will debut a new ad-supported tier in November, and it will also be committing more to its gaming segment with plans to bring even more titles to the platform. Apparently, the company has plans to dive even deeper into gaming, announcing during the TechCrunch Disrupt conference that it was looking at cloud gaming and, most surprising, that it was opening up a new game studio.

During the TechCrunch Disrupt, Nike Verdu, who is the VP of Gaming at Netflix, shared that the company was “seriously” looking at offering a cloud gaming service. While most companies currently offer the service as a standalone product, if Netflix were to offer such a service, it would be part of the current subscription service, or as Verdu put it, a “value-add.” Competitors like Amazon have already started dabbling, with it currently offering Luna, its own game streaming service. Just recently, Google announced it would shut down its service because it hadn’t been able to attract subscribers. From what we can see, clearly, this space is not an easy one, so if Netflix were to engage, it would have to be extremely cautious.

In addition to its cloud gaming ambitions, Verdu also revealed that Netflix was going to open a brand new game development studio in Southern California. Previously, Netflix purchased game studios, but this will be the firm’s first from the ground up. The new studio will be helmed by industry veteran Chako Sonny, who was previously the executive producer of Overwatch. While this is tremendous news, it will be interesting to see just how far Netflix’s gaming journey goes.

Source: TechCrunch