Netflix looks to build its gaming community with upcoming features

It has been a long road for Netflix. The company started out renting DVDs by mail and eventually transitioned its business to become the world’s first successful movie streaming service. It remains the most popular option but it is losing subscribers, and its competitors are quickly catching up. Last year, the company added mobile games to its platform that apparently no one plays. Now, it looks like Netflix will invest more energy into makings its game experiences even better.

According to TechCrunch, Netflix is developing new features that will bring players together as a community. One new feature will introduce leaderboards, making games more competitive and possibly more fun to play. The news outlet also found references to an invitation system that will allow gamers to invite each other for co-op gameplay. Furthermore, Netflix recently implemented changes, allowing users to create unique “handles” or nicknames for some of its games. TechCrunch reached out to Netflix, and the company confirmed that it was working on new features for its platform, but wouldn’t expand on its plans in detail.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

This news builds upon what Netflix Chief Operating Officer Greg Peters stated towards the beginning of the month:

We’re going to be experimental and try a bunch of things. But I would say the eyes that we have on the long-term prize really center more around our ability to create properties that are connected to the universes, the characters, the stories that we’re building.

Netflix currently has an average of 1.7 million users playing its games, which might sound like a large number, but it is only a fraction of the nearly 221 million subscribers it has. Regardless, Netflix’s experimentation could become significant for the company in the next few years. It is unknown when the new community features will arrive but keep a lookout.

Source: TechCrunch