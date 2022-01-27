Netflix now supports HDR on Pixel 5a and Pixel 6 Pro series

Unlike most streaming services and platforms, Netflix insists on manually testing and certifying individual devices wherever possible, which is why Netflix wasn’t available on the Google Nest Hub until 2020. Netflix doesn’t enable HDR on mobile devices until after the company is done testing, which can sometimes mean new phones and tablets have to wait a while. Thankfully, three more phones have now been gifted access to HD and HDR10 streaming.

Netflix has now updated its list of compatible devices and features (via Android Police) to mention the Google Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, and Pixel 6 Pro now officially support HD and HDR on Netflix. It has been a long delay for the Pixel 5a, considering that phone was released in August, but the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro only had to wait a few months. Netflix already supported HDR10 on the Pixel 3 and 3XL, Pixel 4 and 4 XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, and Pixel 5. Many devices from other manufacturers are also supported, including phones and tablets from Samsung, OnePlus, Lenovo, Huawei, Xiaomi, Asus, and others.

The support page also mentions that not all content is available in HD or HDR, and streaming in HDR requires the company’s Premium subscription. That plan now costs $19.99 per month, after it was raised from $17.99/mo earlier this month. The Standard plan also increased at the same time, from $13.99/mo to $15.49/mo, which includes HD but not HDR.

Some Pixel owners reported issues streaming HD content on Netflix throughout last year, which was seemingly related to a bug with Widevine DRM. Not all Pixel devices were affected, and it’s not clear if Google has completely fixed that issue yet. You can check what Widevine levels are supported on your device with our handy guide — if you have Widevine L1, you’ll receive whatever Netflix supports for your device.