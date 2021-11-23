Netflix Hub has launched on Spotify in select countries

Netflix and Spotify are two of the biggest names when it comes to the video and audio streaming fields respectively. Apple happens to be one of their rivals, and the two streaming overlords have been resisting the Cupertino giant for a while. For example, both streaming services have dropped support for in-app purchases on their iOS apps at some point, and that’s to avoid paying Apple’s high commission fees for using the App Store billing system. The two streaming services have now collaborated to release Netflix Hub on Spotify in select countries.

Spotify has announced in a newsroom post that it’s collaborating with Netflix to bring exclusive content to its app. Free and premium users in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the U.K., Ireland, and India will be able to access official Netflix-branded soundtracks, playlists, podcasts, and other content. Interested users can find this exclusive content by searching “Netflix” in the Spotify app. The music streaming service states:

Today’s trending shows and movies aren’t just inspiring fandoms, they’re also fueling internet-wide obsessions. So much so that within two weeks of Squid Game’s debut on Netflix, Spotify listeners had created more than 22,500 unique themed playlists to keep the experience going. It’s clear that after the credits roll, viewers are left wanting even more—and they come to Spotify to hear it. So starting today, the two streaming companies are coming together to launch an all-new Netflix Hub on Spotify where fans can get the full audio-streaming experience from the entertainment they love.

This collaboration may further intensify the competition with Apple. The iPhone manufacturer also includes Apple TV+ show/movie soundtracks and podcasts in the Apple Music and Apple Podcasts apps respectively. However, Spotify and Netflix are more platform-agnostic than Apple. The latter still doesn’t have an Android app for its TV+ video streaming service. Additionally, it doesn’t properly support platforms apart from its own.

Are you interested in the new Netflix Hub? Let us know in the comments section below.