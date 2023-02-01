Netflix is now expanding spatial audio to more of its content, but the feature will not be available to all service tiers.

Streaming services like Netflix, HBO Max, and Disney Plus have all raised their prices recently, and while it's understandable that content isn't cheap, especially with so much competition these days, sometimes it can be hard to stomach rising prices when not a lot of new features are being added. With that said, today, Netflix announced that it would be expanding spatial audio support to more of its content, as long as you're subscribed to its top-tier Premium plan.

Spatial audio first arrived on Netflix shows in the summer, giving users a new and immersive audio experience when watching supported movies and TV shows. Spatial audio has become more common in recent years, and can be found on some of the best earbuds from Sony, Samsung, and even Apple's Airpods Pro 2. But, these devices can sometimes be quite costly, which creates a barrier to a new and exciting experience. Luckily, Netflix's spatial audio doesn't require any new hardware or equipment, and can be enjoyed through the current products you own.

While the company doesn't dive into the details on how it's able to create such an immersive experience in its recent press release, it did share in an earlier post during the summer that it's able to do so by working with partner Sennheiser. Of course, in order to take advantage, you will have to subscribe to the streaming service's highest tier plan, which in the United States costs $19.99. But for some, this might be worth it. Luckily, if you aren't convinced, you can sample the feature by watching the Netflix demo above. For the most part, it's quite convincing, and sounds pretty good.

While Netflix offers thousands of movies and TV shows, as of now, the firm states that over 700 of its titles will offer support for spatial audio. The firm also states that newly added content will also support the new audio feature. In addition to spatial audio, Netflix's Premium subscription tier offers streaming to up to four devices, ultra HD quality streaming, and support for downloads on up to six devices.

