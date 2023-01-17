Netflix is rolling out an update for its iOS app, introducing a revamped UI with fluid animations. It refreshes the app's homescreen interface with a big card promoting a movie or TV show front and center, followed by recommendation carousels. This new card has a cool new animation that utilizes your iPhone's accelerometer to give it a parallax effect.

The updated Netflix app for iOS also makes it easy to filter content by category, switch profiles, and use the search feature to look up content by giving direct access to all these features, no matter which section you're on. Janum Trivedi, a former UI designer at Netflix who worked on the iOS app redesign, shared a video showcasing the updated UI and the slick new animations. You can check it out by clicking the tweet embedded below.

Along with the video, Trivedi highlighted the following changes included in the Netflix app update:

New billboard layout responds as you move your device, with a subtle lighting effect

Beautiful wallpaper gradients that are created on-the-fly from the [cover] art

A new card transition that's fully interruptible/interactive

New launch/profile animations, haptics, and more!

The update arrives as Netflix prepares to crack down on password sharing with a new change requiring subscribers to pay an add-on fee for users who don't live in the same household. This change is already live in some Latin American countries, and Netflix reportedly plans to implement it in the U.S. and other regions soon. Check out our previous coverage for more information.