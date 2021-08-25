Can I stream Netflix on an HP Chromebook x2 11?

The new HP Chromebook x2 11 is a seriously impressive Chrome OS detachable. If you’re looking for an HP Chrome OS tablet you can use with a keyboard, this is one you don’t want to miss. In addition to fairly high-end specs, the Chromebook x2 11 also has an included USI pen and cellular connectivity. Indeed, this is one of the best Chrome tablets out there. Given the extreme portability of this device, you might be wondering about streaming Netflix on a HP Chromebook x2 11 while traveling.

Streaming Netflix on an HP Chromebook x2 11

One of the most appealing features of the HP Chromebook x2 11 is the high resolution FHD+ display. The included detachable keyboard also makes this an ideal media streaming machine. You can adjust the keyboard to view video in a variety of orientations while on the go.

Of course, you can indeed stream Netflix on the HP Chromebook x2 11, as well as other services such as Hulu, Disney+, and more. Streaming content looks great on this tablet. Keep in mind Netflix 4K content will be scaled down for the HP Chromebook x2 11, but colors and clarity are both still excellent. Thanks to the impressive battery life, you should be able to stream content for several hours without needing to recharge your tablet.

If you enjoy downloading content to watch movies on the go, you may want to wait for the larger storage variants of the HP Chromebook x2 11 to show up.

Release

We’re currently tracking the release of the HP Chromebook x2 11 at Best Buy and HP’s own website. This Chrome OS tablet should be available by the end of the month, making it a perfect device for students heading back to school. When the HP Chromebook x2 11 goes live, we’ll update this post with finalized information.