Netflix now lets you start watching shows that aren’t done downloading yet

Have you ever been somewhere where there isn’t Internet, tried to download a Netflix show or movie to watch in advance, but didn’t have time to finish the download? I certainly have, and lots of other people have too. To combat this problem, Netflix will now let you watch shows and movies that have partially downloaded. We discovered last year that the company was working on implementing this feature, and now it’s finally available.

In a blog post, Netflix says that watching partially downloaded content is now possible on Android smartphones and tablets, though keep in mind that the feature may not have rolled out for everybody just yet. Support for watching partially downloaded content will also be coming to the iOS client in “the coming months”, though the company did not share an exact timeline for when.

When you have partially downloaded a TV show or movie, Netflix will give you the option to continue the download when you reconnect to the Internet. This is so you don’t accidentally continue a download on a potentially metered connection that you have to pay for data usage on.

The ability to watch partially downloaded videos will be useful when you’re on a spotty connection or have limited mobile data access which, for example, can happen when getting on an airplane. If you run out of data or lose connection, you’ll at least be able to watch the content that you have started to download, even if you won’t necessarily be able to complete watching it. Still, something is better than nothing, right?