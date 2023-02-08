We knew it was coming, with tests being conducted in other parts of the world, but reality really set in when in January, when the company announced its plans for password sharing, announcing that it would implement the change by March. Now the company has shared through its blog, that it plans to crack down on password sharing in four new regions.

On a post made to its blog, the company openly shared that some of its past features like offering multiple profile support and giving accounts the ability to stream to multiple devices at once, has caused some problems for the company, leading to 100 million households that are currently sharing accounts. The company states that because of this, the company has been impacted in its ability to reinvest in new shows, IPs, and movies. But bottom line, while company didn't come out and say it in its blog post, it's lost a lot of revenue over the years from family and friends sharing passwords to their Netflix accounts.

In order to remedy the issue, the company has been working on a solution, first testing it in Latin America. Now, it's ready to roll out these changes to other regions, starting with Canada, New Zealand, Portugal and Spain. Starting today, if you're in one of these regions, Netflix will now have new account options that will better control who has access to your account. For the most part, you're going to be required to set a primary location, this will ensure that anyone at this location will have uninterrupted access to the service like before. In addition, there will be an account manager, making it easier to see who has access to the account.

Furthermore, those that been "borrowing" or using an account and are ready to move on to their own account will be able to take advantage of the new profile transfer service, giving the new account holder easy access to their personalized recommendations, viewing history, along with other account details when migrating. While Netflix doesn't go into the details, there is an option for those that travel, giving them access to their account if they happen to want to watch on a new device or TV. But, it isn't convenient by any means, requiring the user to check in to their primary location once every 31 days.

Of course, if you just want to add members to an account, and these individuals will be living outside the primary location, you can do so by paying an extra fee costing "an extra CAD$7.99 a month per person in Canada, NZD$7.99 in New Zealand, Euro 3.99 in Portugal, and Euro 5.99 in Spain." For the most part, Netflix says it will monitor the changes and look for customer feedback. If the response through social media is any indication, many are not pleased with these changes.

Source: Netflix