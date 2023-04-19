Netflix has been cracking down on password sharing around the world, first rolling out a test, and then bringing it to more regions in the beginning of 2023. Now, the company has shared that it will introduce its paid password sharing feature to the US sometime in Q2.

The company has openly discussed its password sharing issue for quite some time, and about a year ago, began taking action, rolling out its paid password sharing feature in certain regions as a pilot of sorts. The test was conducted in Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru, giving users the option to add a member to their plan that didn't reside in their home for a small fee. At the same time, the company also rolled out an option that would let shared users who were sharing an account with a friend or family member to transfer their account, along with its contents like viewing history to a stand-alone account.

Clearly this test was a success, as Netflix soon began plans to roll out the features to more regions. In February, the company rolled out its paid account sharing feature to Canada, New Zealand, Portugal and Spain. Now, it has its sights set for the US, a region that has one of its largest subscriber counts. The news was shared through Netflix's financial letter to shareholders, indicating that the change would take place in the coming months. This could be one of its biggest hurdles for adapting this new feature, so it will be interesting to see how subscribers react when this launches.

When implemented, the feature requires Netflix subscribers to set a primary location. This is done so that those using the account at this one location will have uninterrupted access to the service. The service also adds a new account manager menu, so it's easier to see how many users are under one account and where they are being used. As mentioned before, those that were previously sharing an account will have the option to transfer their information to a new account, giving the user easy access to their viewing history, personalized recommendations, and more.

Those that travel frequently will still be able to watch Netflix on the go, but will be inconvenienced by this new change, as the service will now require users to "check in" to their primary location at least once every 31 days to keep the service active. Although these are big changes, Netflix states for now that it's happy with the results. But has also stated in the past that it will monitor the program and look at customer feedback. In addition to its paid password sharing feature, the company also rolled out its new ad-supported tier at the end of 2022. The company started offering a cheaper alternative in order to better compete with its competitors.

The ad-supported tier seems to also being doing well for the company, as it stated in its financial report that it will upgrade its current offering to support 1080p resolution, up from 720p, and will expand concurrent streaming to two devices in all ad-supported regions with the roll-out starting with Canada and Spain. As far as the competition goes, Netflix doesn't seem to worried about what others are doing for now. Although we've seen heavy investment in sports from the likes of YouTube, Amazon, and Apple, currently, Netflix doesn't look to have plans to follow this trend, and will continue to focus on its core philosophy of executing with better content.

As a final note, the company shared that it would be shutting down its DVD rental business, ending a 20+ year run for its physical disc business. While the reasons are obvious, with a huge shift to streaming over the past decade, some will certainly feel a little choked up over the closure, which is set to occur in September 2023.