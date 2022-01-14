Netflix prices are increasing in the United States and Canada

Netflix is one of the most popular streaming services in the world, and as the company has funded more and more original content, it has slowly increased the monthly bill for subscribers. Unfortunately, Netflix announced on Friday that prices are going up yet again, at least for subscribers in the United States in Canada.

Netflix is increasing its Standard plan from $13.99/month to $15.49/mo in the United States, and in Canada, the same plan is jumping from $14.99/mo to $16.4/mo (via Reuters). The Premium plan, which doubles the number of simultaneous streams to four and adds 4K playback, is jumping from $17.99/mo in the US to $19.99/mo, and from $18.99/mo to $20.99/mo in Canada.

The last price increase for Netflix occurred in October 2020, when the Standard plan jumped from $13/mo to $14/mo, and the Premium plan went from $16/mo to $18/mo. The Basic tier, which limits you to streaming on one device at a time and 720p quality, is remaining at the same price.

A spokesperson for Netflix told Reuters in a statement, “We understand people have more entertainment choices than ever and we’re committed to delivering an even better experience for our members. We’re updating our prices so that we can continue to offer a wide variety of quality entertainment options. As always we offer a range of plans so members can pick a price that works for their budget.”

Netflix is facing more competition than ever, and now most of its rivals are actually less expensive. In the United States, Hulu costs $12.99/mo with no advertisements (or $6.99/mo with ad breaks), Disney+ is priced at $7.99/mo or $79.99/year, and HBO Max is $14.99/mo. Although it’s not strictly a Netflix competitor, YouTube Premium is $11.99/mo and includes access to Google’s music streaming platform, YouTube Music.