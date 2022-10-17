Netflix’s Profile Transfer tool makes it easier to gain independence from a shared account

Netflix has had an account-sharing problem for quite some time, even blaming some of its recent financial woes on the issue. Although the company does now charge users in certain regions for sharing their passwords, it has not rolled out that “feature” globally. But, perhaps in a move that foreshadows that something big is coming, the firm has now announced the ability to transfer profiles when someone wants to or needs to transfer it from an existing account to a new one.

Of course, Netflix doesn’t list password sharing as a reason in its announcement but instead targets those that are maybe moving out of a family home, moving out of a shared home, or just ending a relationship. The great thing is the new Profile Transfer feature will keep personalized recommendations, viewing history, My List, saved games, and many other settings that are associated with your profile. The only catch is that it looks like it can’t go from account to account, and the transfer needs to happen when opening a new one. In order to start a transfer, you’ll need to head into the profile settings, go to the transfer profile option, and then follow the instructions.

The feature will be launching globally to all Netflix subscribers starting today. While it doesn’t have all of the details in its press release, it does look like a fairly easy process, only taking a few steps to make it happen. Once the process is complete, the original account owner will be notified, and that’s it. This comes at a perfect time, considering that Netflix just officially announced the ad-supported tier of its service that will launch in November and will cost $6.99 per month. The plan will initially be available in 12 countries and will roll out to more regions sometime in the future.

Source: Netflix