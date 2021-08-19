Netflix is rolling out Spatial Audio support for the iPhone and iPad

Netflix is rolling out Spatial Audio support for its iPhone and iPad apps, bringing an immersive audio experience to users. The feature uses directional audio filters to “play sound virtually anywhere in space, creating an immersive sound experience.”

According to recent reports (via 9to5Mac), Spatial Audio support has already started rolling out to Netflix on the iPhone and iPad. The feature is available on devices running iOS 14, and it’s exclusive to the AirPods Pro and the AirPods Max. If you have compatible devices, you can try it out by enabling the Spatial Audio toggle in the Control Center on your iOS device. If you don’t see the option on your device, make sure you update to the latest version of Netflix from the App Store.

For the unaware, the Spatial Audio feature provides an immersive surround sound experience on compatible Apple devices using their gyroscope and accelerometer to track the motion of your head and your device. The feature then uses the motion data and remaps the sound field, so that it stays anchored to your device even if you move your head. Apple plans to take Spatial Audio to the next level on iOS 15 with the Spatialize Stereo option. This feature will simulate the Spatial Audio experience for non-Dolby Atmost content, giving users an immersive experience with any song or video.

It’s worth noting that Spatial Audio support on the iPhone and iPad is already available on other services like Apple TV Plus, Apple Music, Disney Plus, and HBO Max. If you’re not a Netflix subscriber, you can still try it out on one of these platforms. As mentioned earlier, you’ll need an iPhone or iPad running iOS 14 or later and the AirPods Pro or AirPods Max to use the feature.