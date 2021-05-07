Netflix wants you to spend even more time on it with its “N-Plus” service

After rolling out the new Shuffle Play feature to all users late last month, Netflix is now gathering feedback for a new service that will add a social aspect to the streaming platform. The company recently sent out a survey to several users, asking them about new features and content, including podcasts, user-generated playlists, tutorials, and more.

According to a recent report from Protocol on the matter, the survey highlights a new service, called N-Plus, that would give Netflix users a space to learn more about their favorite shows, share custom playlists, influence the development of Netflix originals, and more. In response to Protocol’s query, a Netflix spokesperson said that the survey was part of its usual efforts to poll audiences on things the company was exploring, but they revealed no further information about N-Plus.

Based on the questions, we suspect that N-Plus would act as a social media platform for Netflix users, giving them a space to interact with people with similar interests. It might also give users the ability to build and share playlists of their favorite shows, give them easy access to all the music from TV shows, and “learn about a planned show (pre-production) and influence its development with feedback before filming has finished.” The questions also mentioned giving users the ability to share reviews of TV shows with others.

Since all of the information mentioned above comes from a survey, we can’t be sure if Netflix will end up releasing N-Plus or not. If it does, the service will likely extend your Netflix binge by a couple of hours.

What’s your take on N-Plus? Do you want another social media platform just for TV shows? In my opinion, the service does have some potential as a lot of people engage in discussions about their favorite TV shows on various forums like Reddit. Since N-Plus will likely offer more than just a platform for discussions, it could be a runaway success. Let us know what you think in the comments section below.