The first mobile games on Netflix are based on Stranger Things

Netflix has never really been much more than a video-on-demand service. Nowadays, however, it’s surrounded by competitors from the likes of Amazon’s Prime Video, Apple TV, and Disney+ to name a few. The company is undoubtedly one of the best in the business still, but now it’s expanding into gaming. We’ve been hearing rumors for a while that this would be the case, and the company officially announced it last month in a letter to investors. Now the company is making it even more official and has announced that the first games to be released will be based on the company’s own in-house TV show Stranger Things.

Here’s what you can expect: – No ads

– No in-app purchases

– Games included with your Netflix membership We’ll keep you updated as we explore what gaming looks like on Netflix. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/IvoEw4sTgQ — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) August 26, 2021

Stranger Things: 1984 and Stranger Things 3 are currently in testing in Poland from within the Netflix app. Games are included as part of your Netflix membership, and there are no advertisements or in-app purchases either. Whether or not this means an increase in subscription price down the line though isn’t out of the question. Both games are currently available on the Google Play store already, but the Netflix app will act as a portal to bring you directly to their listings. Games will play from within the Netflix app.

It has not been announced when games will be playable outside of Poland as part of your Netflix subscription. From the photos provided, you can access games just from the Netflix app’s home screen. Tapping a game will bring you to the Play Store, and that game can then be installed and launched from within Netflix.