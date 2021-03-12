Netflix tests a new ₹299 mobile plan offering HD content to Indian subscribers

Netflix is planning on launching a new special mobile plan for users in India. The new affordable option seems to be another attempt by the streaming service to grow its audience in the country. Reports suggest that the new ‘Mobile+’ plan will be priced at ₹299 a month, and subscribers will get to watch shows and movies at HD (1080p) resolution.

Unlike the regular plan, this one will be limited to a single mobile, tablet, or computer screen at a time. “We launched the mobile plan in India to make it easier for anyone with a smartphone to enjoy Netflix. We want to see if members like the added choice Mobile+ brings. We’ll only roll it out long-term if they do,” a Netflix spokesperson told The Economic Times.

Currently, Netflix has an entry-level mobile plan that offers single-screen access to subscribers in SD (standard definition or 480p) resolution for ₹199 a month on either a smartphone or tablet. The Basic ₹499 plan also streams content in SD resolution and lets users access the app on a TV or PC. The ₹649 Standard plan gives access to content on a smartphone, tablet, TV, or PC with up to two screens at a time in HD resolution. Lastly, there is the Premium plan at ₹799 a month that offers up to four screen access at a time at UHD (4K resolution) with HDR.

The new Mobile+ plan comes only a few days after the Indian government announced a new set of guidelines for video streaming platforms under the Information Technology (Guidelines for Intermediaries and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. All streaming services in India, including Netflix, need to adhere to a new three-tier ‘self-regulatory’ complaint redressal system. The information and broadcasting ministry exercises complete oversight over the process. An independent self-regulatory body headed by a retired high court or Supreme Court judge will be making decisions on matters related to content, as per the new system.