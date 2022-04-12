Netflix rolls out a new “Two Thumbs Up” button for better recommendations

Netflix is one of the most popular streaming services, offering a huge catalog of TV shows and movies. But this immense library is also known to induce choice fatigue, with users struggling to make up their minds on what to watch next. Netflix is well aware of this issue, and over time the streaming service has introduced various features to improve personalized recommendations and help users discover new and interesting content with less effort. Netflix’s latest experiment to enhance user experience and recommendations is a “Two Thumbs Up” button.

Netflix is rolling out a new Two Thumbs Up button on Android, iOS, TV, and the web. Netflix has long offered the Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down buttons to let users indicate if they liked or disliked something. The Two Thumbs Up button is kind of a super-like button that will signal to Netflix that you thoroughly enjoyed a show/ movie and would like to see more of the same. Netflix says this was one of the most requested features as users didn’t feel that liking and disliking titles was enough.

“Consider Double Thumbs Up as a way to fine-tune your recommendations to see even more series or films influenced by what you love. A Thumbs Up still lets us know what you liked, so we use this response to make similar recommendations. But a Double Thumbs Up tells us what you loved and helps us get even more specific with your recommendations,” wrote Christine Doig-Cardet, director of product innovation and personalization experiences at Netflix, in a blog post.

Netflix previously offered a rating system that allowed users to rate a title on a scale of one to five stars. The company replaced this system in 2017 with the like/dislike buttons.

The Two Thumbs Up button will appear next to the exiting Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down buttons. It will be accessible from multiple places, including the pause screen, the title page, and at the end of the episode. The button will start rolling out on the mobile, web, and TV interfaces today.

