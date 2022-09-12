Netflix teams up with Ubisoft to bring three exclusive mobile games to the platform

Although recent reports suggest that Netflix subscribers have shown little interest in its mobile game offerings, it doesn’t seem like the streaming giant will give up on the vertical anytime soon. Netflix has now announced a partnership with Ubisoft to bring three exclusive mobile games to subscribers next year, including a new Assassin’s Creed title.

The streaming service recently announced the partnership at Ubisoft’s annual digital event Ubisoft Forward, revealing that the upcoming titles will “expand on the Valiant Hearts, Mighty Quest and Assassin’s Creed universes.” The first title will be a sequel to Ubisoft’s Valiant Hearts: The Great War. It will become available for Netflix subscribers globally in January next year. Netflix will then release a new Mighty Quest game later in the year, which “will draw inspiration from the roguelike genre to deliver an experience that celebrates the series’ premiere hack-and-slash combat.”

Lastly, Netflix is also working on a new Assassin’s Creed mobile game in partnership with Ubisoft to go along with the live-action series currently in development. Although Netflix hasn’t shared any details about the Assassin’s Creed title, the company says it will also reach subscribers sometime next year.

Talking about the mobile game partnership, Netflix’s Vice President of Games, Mike Verdu, said, “We’re thrilled to work with Ubisoft, whose track record creating memorable worlds for fans is unmatched. This partnership will provide our members with exclusive access to some of the most exciting game franchises as we continue to build a catalog of great mobile games for our members around the world.”

All three upcoming Ubisoft titles will be exclusive to Netflix subscribers and will be available with no ads or in-app purchases.

