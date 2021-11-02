Netflix’s cloud game streaming is now rolling out worldwide

Netflix announced back in July that it was testing a game streaming feature, alongside its usual streaming catalog of movies and TV shows. The first games went live in August, but they were limited to Poland and a few other countries at first. Now the company is ready for a global rollout, but game and platform availability is still limited.

“Starting today,” Netflix said in a blog post, “members everywhere can play five mobile games: Stranger Things: 1984 (BonusXP), Stranger Things 3: The Game (BonusXP), Shooting Hoops (Frosty Pop), Card Blast (Amuzo & Rogue Games), and Teeter Up (Frosty Pop). Whether you’re craving a casual game you can start from scratch or an immersive experience that lets you dig deeper into your favorite stories, we want to begin to build a library of games that offers something for everyone.”

Game streaming is available for all Netflix subscriptions (though it’s still rolling out, and isn’t live for me), with no advertisements, additional fees, or in-app purchases. Once the feature is available for your account, a new dedicated games row and games tab will appear in the Netflix app, as well as a new games option in the main categories menu. Some are even available to play offline, so this isn’t strictly cloud-based game service (like Google Stadia).

The main catch right now is that only Android devices are able to play Netflix’s games. Apple doesn’t allow game/app streaming services on the App Store, which is why Xbox Cloud Gaming, Google Stadia, and GeForce Now are only available on iOS devices as web applications. Netflix might follow the same model eventually, but for now, games are only available through the native Android application.

Netflix also said in the announcement, “just like our series, films and specials, we want to design games for any level of play and every kind of player, whether you’re a beginner or a lifelong gamer. And we’re just getting started. We’re excited to continue improving our mobile gaming experience and adding to our entertainment offering in the months ahead.”