Take 60% off Netgear Nighthawk RAX43 $107 $270 Save $163 If you've dreamed of getting a better router but didn't want to spend a lot of money, then this top-tier Wi-Fi 6 router from Netgear is going to be the one for you. Right now, you can grab this Nighthawk RAX43 router for 60% off for a limited time. $107 at Amazon

There are a lot of great reasons to upgrade your router, but perhaps the most important reason is so that you can take full advantage of the internet speeds that you're paying for. And if you've thought about it but have pulled away because of the high prices, well, we think this router is going to be for you.

The Netgear Nighthawk RAX43 is one of those routers that doesn't hold back when it comes to features and connection speed. Best of all, it's now down to its lowest price during Amazon's Big Deal Days sales event, which knocks 60% off, falling to just $107 for a limited time.

What's great about the Netgear Nighthawk RAX43?

Source: Netgear

While there are a lot of technical parts involved, you can be certain that this device will provide excellent and reliable internet speeds. When it comes to coverage, you're going to be able to cover up to 2,000 square feet and this router provides support for up to 25 different connected devices.

With Wi-Fi 6 technology, it maxes out at 4.2Gbps and there's even Gigabit Ethernet ports just in case you need the most stable connection possible. Perhaps what really puts this device over the top is that it's really easy to set up and can be customized to your needs. All of this is done through a companion app that can be downloaded onto your phone or tablet.

The router even has a USB port that can be used to network a printer or for shared storage. Overall, you really can't go wrong with this model, especially at its recently reduced price. So get it while you can because, at $107, it's an absolute steal.