Wi-Fi 7 is at the forefront of wireless technologies, yet many available routers are expensive. Some routers cost upwards of nearly $1,000, the price of a mid-tier gaming PC. Thankfully, some brands offer more value-centric solutions like this Netgear Nighthawk RS300. I've always been a fan of Netgear's networking products. The company designs good-looking devices and is often at the top of the performance charts. The Nighthawk RS300 is one of its more affordable options and by affordable, I mean a value-focused Wi-Fi 7 router. This thing isn't cheap, but it's considerably more approachable than some other Wi-Fi 7 offerings.

rAnge-topping routers can hit speeds of nearly 20Gbps, which is far beyond what most homeowners require. That's where the new Netgear Nighthawk RS300 comes into play with its Wi-Fi 7 support and maximum throughput of 9.3Gbps. This is still considerably more than what most ethernet connections support. The RS300 has no issue handling 4K streaming through the LAN with Jellyfin, nor does it struggle to maintain stable downloads from services such as Netflix. Although still costing just north of $300, this is one of the better Wi-Fi 7 routers when upgrading your home network infrastructure.

About this review: Netgear provided XDA with a Nighthawk RS300 sample for this review but had no input to its contents.

Netgear Nighthawk RS300 8 / 10 The Netgear Nighthawk RS300 is a capable Wi-Fi 7 router with a maximum throughput of more than 9Gbps and offers multiple LAN ports, two of which are 2.5Gb. A single 2.5Gb WAN port ensures you have ample bandwidth for fiber connections. Although certain features require a subscription, there's plenty to appreciate with this slightly more affordable Wi-Fi 7 router. Pros 2.5Gb network ports

Excellent Wi-Fi 7 performance

Reliable coverage on three bands

Easy to set up and offers decent value Cons Still using 1Gb ports

Some features require subscription

Still relatively expensive for a router $330 at Amazon

Price, specs, and availability

The Netgear Nighthawk RS300 has some serious specifications. Inside this capable router is a 2.0 GHz quad-core processor and 2 GB of RAM. This combination enables the router to handle up to 9.3 Gbps across 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and 6 GHz bands. MU-MIMO is fully supported, alongside WPA3 for security. For connecting everything to the LAN, the RS300 offers three 2.5Gb and two 1Gb network links, though one of the 2.5Gb ports is reserved for WAN. There's also a single USB-A 3.0 port. It's a good-value router for $300, especially considering all the extra features.

Specifications Wi-Fi Bands 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, 6 GHz Ethernet Ports 3x 2.5Gb, 2x 1Gb USB Ports 1x USB-A 3.0 MU-MIMO Yes Mesh Network Compatible No Supported standards Wi-Fi 7 Speeds BE9300 (0.7 Gbps + 2.9 Gbps + 5.8 Gbps) Security WPA3 Chipset/memory 2.0 GHz quad-core CPU, 2 GB RAM App requirements App or browser Dimensions 249 x 150 x 101.6 mm Expand

What I like

Good connectivity

The Netgear Nighthawk RS300 looks very much like many other premium Netgear routers. The sleek all-black plastic obelisk will certainly draw some attention should it be installed somewhere visitors will have a good view. This taller design not only looks good but also helps reduce the router's footprint and improves the performance of the four internal antennas. A few LEDs are located up front but they aren't too bright to cause distractions.

Ports-wise, we're looking at 2.5Gb networking for the WAN connection and two LAN links.

Ports-wise, we're looking at 2.5Gb networking for the WAN connection and two LAN links. Two additional 1Gb ports bring the total connections up to four. This should be enough for most homes that rely on Wi-Fi, but you may require a network switch for more hardware. There's even a USB-A port for hooking up external storage, allowing you to use the Netgear router as a basic NAS.

Reliable performance