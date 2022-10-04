Netgear releases an unlocked variant of its Nighthawk M6 hotspot

Back in April, AT&T announced that it would begin carrying the Netgear Nighthawk M6 hotspot router. The Nighthawk M6 is perhaps one of the most advanced 5G hotspots to date, offering 5G support up to 2.5Gbps, WiFi 6 technology with speeds up to 3.6Gbps, connectivity for up to 32 devices, and more. Today, Netgear is announcing an unlocked version, which can be used on other wireless carriers.

While the new hotspot does come unlocked, Netgear does recommend using with AT&T or T-Mobile for the best results. Of course, you can also use it with other wireless carriers that offer 5G, but Netgear does not have any recommendations or additional data regarding other options. As mentioned previously, the Netgear Nighthawk M6 is a powerful wireless hotspot capable of speeds up to 2.5Gbps on 5G and features WiFi 6 technology that can provide speeds up to 3.6Gbps. Furthermore, the hotspot can provide up to 2,000 square feet of coverage, with connectivity for up to 32 devices, and can last up to 13 hours on a single charge. The hotspot even has a Gigabit Ethernet port that can be connected to existing equipment to attain maximum speeds. Best of all, the device has a full-color touchscreen LCD display on the front that makes navigating and setting up the unit a breeze.

While the Netgear Nighthawk M6 hotspot router is an amazing piece of technology, it doesn’t come cheap, costing $799.99. If you’re not looking for the best 5G hotspot router, you can always go with Netgear’s 4G model, which costs a little bit less at $429.99. Furthermore, if you’re worried about battery life on either device, the company also sells additional 5040mAh batteries. If you’re interested in either of these wireless cellular hotspots, you can purchase them using the link down below. The Netgear Nighthawk M6 is a pre-order and will launch on October 13.

