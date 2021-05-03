Network engineering — save over 90% on these top-rated Cisco courses

With so many businesses moving to remote working, network engineers are in demand like never before. If you would like to jump into this six-figure career or improve your IT résumé, picking up some Cisco certifications is a smart move. Here are six deals on top-rated training, now with over 90% off at the XDA Developers Depot.

The Premium Cisco CCNA & CCNP Lifetime Certification Prep Bundle

Featuring 99 hours of video tutorials, this collection of seven courses helps you pass the two most valuable Cisco exams: CCNA and CCNP. Along the way, you master the fundamentals of networking and discover how to configure and manage enterprise-level systems using Cisco hardware.

Get The Premium Cisco CCNA & CCNP Lifetime Certification Prep Bundle for $34.93 (reg. $1,393), a saving of 97%.

The Certified Cisco Power User Bundle

For complete beginners and IT professionals, this bundle offers a great entry into the world of networking. It includes five highly-rated courses that cover all the fundamentals while working towards CCNA and CCENT certifications. You get 80 hours of instruction in total.

Get The Certified Cisco Power User Bundle for $39.99 (reg. $995), a saving of 95%.

The Complete 2021 Cisco Enterprise Certification Training Bundle

At the other end of the scale, this bundle helps aspiring network engineers to handle enterprise-level systems. The training includes 66 hours of video tutorials and full prep for four exams: CCNA, CCNP Enterprise ENARSI, CCNP Enterprise ENSLD, and CCNP Enterprise ENCOR.

Get The Complete 2021 Cisco Enterprise Certification Training Bundle for $49 (reg. $1,180), a saving of 95%.

Cisco CCNA 200-301 Exam: Complete Course with Practical Labs

Want to focus on CCNA? This course provides all the prep you could ever want, with 75 hours of video lessons and practice tests included. The training comes from David Bombal, a Cisco Certified Systems Instructor who has been teaching for more than 15 years.

Get the Cisco CCNA 200-301 Exam: Complete Course for $14.99 (reg. $200), a saving of 92%.

Cisco CCNA 200-301 Full Course with Practical Labs

Another great option for CCNA students is this course from Maher Hadid, who holds a Masters degree in Computer Science. The training covers everything you need to know for the exam, including theoretical knowledge and practical labs.

Get the Cisco CCNA 200-301 Full Course for $14.99 (reg. $199), a saving of 92%.

The Complete 2021 Cisco Certification Training Bundle

To help you collect the full set of high-end Cisco certifications, this bundle brings together six full-length courses. The training helps you work towards CCT, CCNA, and CCNP Enterprise exams, with 75 hours of video training. You also learn about Cisco Modeling Labs and how to use them.

Get The Complete 2021 Cisco Certification Training Bundle for $69 (reg. $1,770), a saving of 96%.

Prices subject to change