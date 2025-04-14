I've been using networking gear for decades, but in recent years, I've gravitated towards a more simplistic, "If it works, I'm not messing with it" attitude. Gone are the days of making crossover cables for multiplayer Diablo 2 sessions in the university common roomsand other odd but workable LAN party setups with Ethernet strung everywhere. I just needed stable Internet and good Wi-Fi coverage, and that's about it.

Except, while I thought I was prioritizing convenience over other considerations, I was actually doing myself and my home network a disservice. There are tons of network features I missed out on in the interim, and I should have looked into some of them much sooner. I'm often the first person to upgrade to the latest tech, but when it came to networking, I was happy with the modded firmware on my router for longer than I perhaps should have been. Here are some of the things I should have been exploring earlier, but am very intrigued by now.

7 Network segmentation

VLANs are my friend, and they should be yours, too

I've sorely ignored the possibilities and security that virtual local area networks (VLANs) offer. Even when I first got a router that allowed the setup of a guest network, I didn't think about what it could be used for. Anyone who came over was a trusted friend or family member, so what was the point of a guest network?

Except it's more than just having one Wi-Fi password for your devices and a guest password you can change easily. Things like my printers and network-attached storage don't necessarily need to be able to talk to each other. My growing assortment of IoT devices in my smart home definitely shouldn't be allowed to touch my file storage, and they shouldn't be able to open up ports to the internet either, unless I want them to. Being able to group devices into their own virtual subnets is fantastic for security, and it makes the connections to my phones and computers faster as they're not crowding those networks with traffic.

Related 6 things you need to know before setting up VLANs on your home network VLANs are super handy for organizing your network, but you need to do some prep work first

6 Separate network appliances

All-in-one devices are jacks-of-all-trades, masters of none