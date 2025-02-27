Jitter is a lesser-known networking issue that I can guarantee that most of you have experienced, probably recently. It's most apparent in any type of real-time communications, like video calls, VoIP systems, livestreaming, and in-game comms, but can also affect video and audio streaming from services like Spotify or YouTube.

You might go weeks without seeing its effects on your communications, but when it strikes, it's one of the most annoying problems. If you've noticed gaps or reverb on calls, static, echoing audio, or distortion of audio or video, jitter is likely at play. And even worse, it could be caused by a multitude of problems, from network congestion to your Wi-Fi network or the VoIP or video communications platform you're using.

Related This internet speed and uptime tracker helps me keep my ISP accountable Reliable internet is non-negotiable. Track your speed, pinpoint issues, and keep your ISP accountable with this simple, self-hosted Docker solution.

5 It can ruin your online gaming experience

Nothing shuts down a competitive game like inconsistent ping times